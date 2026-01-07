Town of Indian Head and Voice of Indian Head Announce First Annual Community Champion of the Year Award

The Town of Indian Head and Voice of Indian Head (VOIH) project have announced the launch of the First Annual Community Champion of the Year Award, a new civic recognition designed to honor individuals whose service, compassion, and integrity strengthen the heart of the community in and around Indian Head, MD.

The award celebrates those who make a meaningful difference in the Indian Head community through volunteerism, mentorship, caregiving, and quiet acts of leadership — often without public recognition. Nominations are now open to the public through January 31, 2026.

“In Indian Head, community isn’t just where we live, it’s how we live,” said Mayor Brandon Paulin. “Every single day, I see the heart of the town and the people who serve our community because they care. This year, we’re celebrating those people.”



The Community Champion of the Year will be honored publicly at an upcoming Town meeting (tentatively scheduled for February 2, 2026). In addition to the recognition, awill be made in the honoree’s name to a qualifyingorganization of their choice that benefits the community.

Voice of Indian Head, a nonprofit civic initiative, partnered with the Town to establish the award as part of its ongoing mission to strengthen Indian Head through charitable giving, storytelling, and civic engagement.

“Every act of service tells part of our town’s story,” said Victor Foulk, director of the Voice of Indian Head project. “By recognizing individuals who lead with empathy and integrity, we’re not only honoring their impact, we’re inspiring others to step forward and serve as well.”

Nominations are being actively solicited, and capturing every story of service is important to the project. Self-nominations are permitted in the spirit of inspiring others to serve. Finalists will be contacted to confirm acceptance and participate in a brief interview prior to public recognition, and each finalist’s story will be published in addition to the winner.

The Community Champion award winner will be selected by a three-member panel representing the Town of Indian Head, Naval Support Facility Indian Head, and Voice of Indian Head. The process is non-partisan and focused solely on community impact and service.

Residents can learn more about the award and submit nominations online at: https://voih.org/champion