Lexington Park Man Charged With DUI, Handgun Violation After Alleged Hit-and-Run

Joseph Marcel Vigneault, 54, of Lexington Park, has been charged with multiple offenses following a reported hit-and-run crash and subsequent investigation that revealed alcohol consumption and the presence of a loaded handgun in his vehicle.

According to court documents filed in St. Mary’s County District Court, on January 4, 2026, the Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received several calls from community members regarding a dark-colored truck that had crossed over the center median at the intersection of Chancellors Run Road and Belvoir Road in Great Mills and struck a fence. Witnesses told authorities that the vehicle fled the scene heading toward Great Mills Road. Two individuals, identified in the documents as Witness One and Witness Two, observed and reported the vehicle’s license plate.

Deputy First Class M. Meyers located multiple pieces of the vehicle at the crash scene on Centerview Lane in Great Mills and identified it as a red truck. Shortly afterward, Deputy S. Peters located a red 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 with front-end damage at the intersection of Midway Drive and Weeping Willow Lane in Lexington Park.

Upon contacting the driver, later identified as Joseph Vigneault, Deputy Peters observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Vigneault. According to the documents, Vigneault admitted he had been in an accident but said he “did not recall on what road he was traveling.” He also told deputies he was returning home from his job in Waldorf to his residence in Lexington Park.

Vigneault also informed Deputy Peters, “I have my Maryland wear and carry permit and there is a handgun inside the vehicle.”

While speaking with another officer on scene, Vigneault reiterated, “I was traveling home from my place of employment when I was involved in an accident.” When asked where the accident had occurred, he responded that he “could not recall where he was in an accident or the road he was traveling on when he was involved.”

Regarding alcohol consumption, Vigneault stated he had consumed “approximately 6 to 7 Bud Light beers” and began drinking “at approximately 3:30 p.m. today.” He said he “does not remember the approximate time he consumed the last alcoholic beverage.”

Deputy Peters noted that Vigneault’s breath smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred. Vigneault agreed to perform standardized field sobriety tests. During the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, Deputy Peters observed “nystagmus at maximum deviation in both eyes and a lack of smooth pursuit in both eyes,” with a total of 4 out of 6 clues. Due to medical conditions, the walk-and-turn and one-leg stand tests were not administered.

Vigneault was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. During a search of his vehicle, deputies found an open Bud Light can in the center console cup holder and an open case of Bud Light on the passenger-side floorboard with some beverages missing. A bookbag located in the passenger compartment contained a loaded black Smith & Wesson Shield 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine inserted, along with several additional loaded magazines. An AR-15 lower receiver was found behind the driver’s seat.

After being read his DR-15 advice of rights, Vigneault submitted to an Intoximeter test administered at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters by Lt. Tirpak. His breath alcohol content (BrAC) was recorded as 0.16—twice the legal limit.

He was subsequently transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and later released on his own recognizance.

According to court records, Vigneault is formally charged with the following offenses:

Handgun – Wear Under Influence (Public Safety § 5-314)

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Driving While Impaired by Alcohol

Failure to Control Vehicle Speed on Highway to Avoid Collision

Failure to Immediately Return and Remain at the Scene of an Accident Involving Bodily Injury