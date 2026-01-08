UPDATE: Fire Deemed Accidental; Dog Alerts Family to Garage Fire in La Plata – No Injuries Reported

UPDATE 1/8/2026: On January 6th, 2026, at 4:37 p.m., over 40 firefighters responded to 319 Forest Edge Avenue in La Plata, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single story single family home with fire showing from the attached garage.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, completed searches and checked for extensions in under 25 minutes.

The owner/occupant is identified as Gordon Dobbins, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at over $85,000.00

Investigation found the family dog alerted an occupant of the home to the fire, and was found accidental result of an electrical malfunction in the garage. The fire was contained to the area of origin.

Photos courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

