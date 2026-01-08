UPDATE: Firefighters Home Destroyed, Three Pets Killed in Early Morning Fire in Leonardtown, Fire Marshal Investigating Cause

UPDATE 1/8/2026: Bell and his family of firefighters have selflessly supported our communities and dedicated countless years to our local fire departments. This assistance link is setup through TheYardFoundation, by his IAFF Local 1619 in Prince George’s County with the following message.

Click here to support, please share if you can’t.

“Every firefighter knows the risk. But no one expects to be on the other side of the 911 call.

Early this morning, Brother Chris Bell (IAFF Local 1619) faced a firefighter’s worst nightmare: his own home in flames. Chris is a dedicated public servant, working both as a career firefighter and a lifelong volunteer. He has saved countless lives and properties in Prince George’s County.

Today, he needs our help. The fire claimed the family home and all their personal belongings. Tragically, the family also mourns the loss of their three pets. Chris is now focused on rebuilding a life for his two young daughters from scratch.

We cannot replace what was lost, but we can ensure the Bell family doesn’t face this recovery alone. Please donate what you can to help a brother who has always helped us.”



On Thursday, January 8, 2026, around 12:41 a.m., a passerby called 911 reporting a house on fire in the 42000 block of Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown

Over 40 firefighters from Leonardtown and surrounding departments from St. Mary’s and Calvert County responded to the scene and quickly found a two-story single family dwelling fully engulfed in flames.

The homeowner, a Leonardtown and Prince George’s County firefighter, was not home at the time the fire started. Crews accounted for all three occupants and declared the incident a defensive operation.

No injuries were reported, however, we are saddened to say that both dogs and one cat perished in the fire.

The total loss is estimated to be over $550,000.00

Smoke alarms were present with unknown activation, along with fire alarm/sprinkler systems also present with undetermined activation. The area of origin was determined to be the interior of the home with the cause remaining under investigation.

The entire home was destroyed as a result of the fire. The occupants are being assisted by friends and family members.

A list of items needed and GoFundMe will be provided when they become available.



On Thursday, January 8, 2025, at 12:41 a.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Bay District, Hollywood, Seventh District, Second District and NAS Patuxent River responded to the 42000 block of Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown, for the reported house on fire.

A working fire dispatch was requested after additional callers reported the house was fully engulfed.

Additional firefighters from Ridge, Solomons and Mechanicsville were dispatched to respond or assist with fill ins for departments.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a two-story residence with an attached garage was fully engulfed in flames, and declared the incident defensive only.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within 1 hour and 20 minutes, and operated on the scene for over 3 hours.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene and are investigating the cause of the fire, as the homeowners were not home when the fire started.

No injuries were reported, however, multiple pets are still missing/unaccounted for.

Updates along with GoFundMe information will be provided when it becomes available.

