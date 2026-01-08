Ridge Woman Charged With Cocaine Possession After Traffic Stop in Lexington Park

Nicole Rae Sheckels, 46, of Ridge, has been charged with six criminal offenses and multiple traffic violations following a traffic stop conducted by the Maryland State Police in Lexington Park during the early morning hours of January 5, 2026.

According to court documents, Trooper First Class Timothy Eckrich initiated a traffic stop on a white Ford Ranger around 11:31 p.m. on January 4, 2026, after observing the vehicle commit multiple traffic infractions. The officer reported that the vehicle had an inoperable center brake light and that the driver made a left turn from the far-right lane, failing to use the designated left-turn lane. The vehicle reportedly circled back to its original location before the stop was made on Shangri La Drive.

Upon approaching the driver, the officer identified her as Nicole Rae Sheckels through her MVA photograph. When asked about her actions, Sheckels stated that she was “circling the block” because she was “picking up two friends”.

While speaking with Sheckels, Trooper Eckrich noted that she displayed “multiple ‘scabs,’” which he described in his report as being “indicative of drug use.” A criminal history check was conducted, which reportedly showed that Sheckels was a “previous drug user.”

Due to these observed indicators, Trooper Eckrich requested a K9 unit. Deputy Senatore #404 responded to the scene with his K9 partner, Karma. The K9 allegedly gave a positive alert for the presence of narcotics during a scan of the vehicle. A probable cause search was then conducted, during which officers reportedly found:

Two glass smoking devices containing suspected cocaine, located in the center of the front seat

One white rock-like substance suspected to be crack cocaine found on Sheckels’ person during a search incident to arrest

Trooper Eckrich wrote in his statement:

“Through my training, knowledge, and experience from the Maryland State Police Academy and previous drug arrests, I identified the controlled dangerous substance as cocaine, a Schedule II narcotic.”

Regarding the substance found on her person, he added:

“Through my training, knowledge, and experience from the Maryland State Police Academy and previous drug arrests, I identified the controlled dangerous substance as crack cocaine, a Schedule II narcotic.”

Sheckels was placed under arrest at 11:50 p.m. and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for processing. She was later released on an unsecured $2,000 personal bond following an initial appearance before a District Court commissioner.

She has been charged with the following six misdemeanors:

Three counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia

Three counts of CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis (Cocaine and Crack Cocaine)

The paraphernalia included two glass smoking devices and white paper allegedly used to store or conceal crack cocaine.

In addition, Sheckels received several traffic citations, including:

Driving without a required license and authorization

Driving on a suspended license

Driving on a revoked license

Failure to display a license to uniformed police on demand

Improper left turn from right lane

Failure to equip vehicle with a required rear stop lamp visible from at least 300 feet

At her initial appearance on January 5, 2026, Sheckels waived her right to an attorney. The commissioner confirmed that she was advised of her right to counsel and the waiver was made knowingly and voluntarily. According to the report, she was informed that “any waiver would be effective only for the initial appearance and not for any subsequent proceedings”.

Conditions of her release include:

Not engaging in criminal activity

Abstaining from alcohol and the use or possession of any controlled dangerous substance without a prescription

Appearing in court when notified

Sheckels reported no current employment and zero income. She listed her residence in Ridge, Maryland, and confirmed she had prior convictions, a history of failing to appear in court, and pending cases.

She is scheduled to appear in St. Mary’s District Court on March 3, 2026.

