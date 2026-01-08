Clinton Man Charged with Jail Vandalism in St. Mary’s County

Laroi James Burch, 34, of Clinton, has been charged with one count of malicious destruction of property under $1,000 following an incident at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, according to court records and official statements.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on January 5, 2026, at approximately 8:36 a.m. Inside the medical dayroom of the detention facility, Burch allegedly broke a wall-mounted Wintel payphone valued at $400. According to Officer Dianne Hersh of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, surveillance footage showed Burch appearing agitated and pacing the room before forcefully slamming the top of the phone into its base twice, causing the device to break apart.

In a statement given to law enforcement, Burch reportedly said he became upset after learning he would not receive a bail review due to a pre-trial violation. He also cited personal stress, noting his girlfriend is seven months pregnant and caring for his other children, and he lacked the means to support them.

Burch was formally charged later that day under Maryland Criminal Law §6-301 and was released on an unsecured personal bond of $3,500. The District Court scheduled a trial date for February 12, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 1 of the St. Mary’s County District Court.

At the time of his arrest, Burch listed a Lexington Park address but court records show his residence as Clinton, Maryland. He is represented by the St. Mary’s County Public Defender’s Office.

