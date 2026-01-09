Mechanicsville Man Facing Multiple Charges in Series of Drug and Property Crimes Across St. Mary’s County

Adam James Mantz, 44, of Mechanicsville, is facing a string of criminal charges stemming from multiple incidents in St. Mary’s County, including drug possession, theft, and destruction of property. Court records show a pattern of alleged offenses dating back to September 2025, with charges filed in several separate cases across Lexington Park and Mechanicsville.

Most recently, on January 6, 2026, Mantz was arrested on an active bench warrant for failing to appear in court on a prior case. During that arrest, conducted by Trooper Munoz of the Maryland State Police with assistance from Corporal Ditoto, Mantz allegedly admitted to having a “stem” in his pocket—a term officers noted is commonly used to refer to a crack cocaine smoking device. A subsequent search revealed a glass smoking device containing suspected crack cocaine. Mantz was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released on his own recognizance.

This arrest follows an earlier incident on November 5, 2025, when deputies responded to a report of trespassing at the Lexington Park Post Office on South Coral Drive. According to the statement of probable cause, Mantz was found sleeping on the floor behind a chained-off area that was closed to the public. During the encounter, a deputy observed a visible imprint in Mantz’s jacket pocket and saw what appeared to be a glass smoking device. Upon further inspection, a device containing suspected crack cocaine residue was located and seized. Mantz was again charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia. Officers confirmed his identity via his Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration profile and noted he was a “known drug user”.

In another case filed in October 2025, Mantz was charged with theft under $100 after an alleged incident at a Royal Farms store in Lexington Park. According to Deputy Geric’s report, security footage showed Mantz entering the store, taking a coffee, a turkey and cheese sandwich, and a pack of cinnamon mints, then leaving without paying. The total value of the stolen items was $12.17. With the assistance of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Crime Analyst, Mantz was identified using an MVA photo. A criminal summons was issued, and he was ordered to appear in court for a preliminary inquiry.

Just weeks prior, Mantz was also cited in a September 23, 2025 incident where he allegedly destroyed or defaced multiple items at a private residence on Chaptico Road in Mechanicsville. A criminal citation states that Mantz is accused of willfully and maliciously damaging a television, doors, walls, a display case, and other property. The citation lists the charge as malicious destruction of property under Maryland Criminal Law Article CR §6-301, with a potential penalty of up to 60 days in jail.

In each case, Mantz has either been represented by the Public Defender’s Office or has been deemed eligible for representation. He remains scheduled to appear for a trial on February 9, 2026, in St. Mary’s County District Court in connection with his most recent drug charges.

