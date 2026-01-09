Leonardtown Man Charged with Violating Protective Order, Drug Possession, and Introducing Contraband into Jail

James Allen Michael Schaeffer, 42, of Sykesville, has been formally charged with multiple misdemeanor offenses following his arrest on January 6, 2026. According to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County, the charges stem from allegations of violating a protective order and being in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Schaeffer was arrested after appearing at a residence on Lawrence Avenue in Leonardtown in violation of a final protective order. The protective order, issued on June 12, 2025, barred Schaeffer from contacting or attempting to contact a protected individual, as well as from entering the person’s residence or surrounding property. According to charging documents, Schaeffer walked onto the property and knocked on the front door, reportedly in an effort to see his minor daughter.

A responding trooper from the Maryland State Police, identified as TPR Piscopo-Bann, reported that Schaeffer was found parked in a black pickup truck across from the residence. Schaeffer allegedly told the officer he had sent messages to the protected individual and walked up to the door in an attempt to make contact. The protected individual stated that Schaeffer sent a message indicating he would “force his way through the front door,” and that he began knocking on the door saying he was going to come in. She called 9-1-1, and Schaeffer remained on scene until law enforcement arrived.

After his arrest, Schaeffer was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. During a secondary search conducted at the facility, a glass smoking device containing suspected crack cocaine residue was found in his possession. Authorities identified the substance as a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

As a result of the incident, Schaeffer faces the following charges:

Violation of a protective order (Family Law § 4-509)

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance not cannabis (Criminal Law § 5-601)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (Criminal Law § 5-619)

Possession of contraband in a place of confinement (Criminal Law § 9-412).

Schaeffer is currently being held without bond. A competency hearing has been scheduled for January 20, 2026, following a judicial finding that he is not currently competent to stand trial. A trial related to officer scheduling is also set for February 24, 2026.

This arrest comes after Schaeffer had previously been charged in 2025 for two separate violations of the same protective order. In those earlier incidents, he allegedly contacted law enforcement to request welfare checks on a minor protected under the order. Those cases remain open in the court system.