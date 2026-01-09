Lexington Park Man Charged with Trespassing at Target Despite Prior Ban

Craig Andrew Kennedy, 61, of Lexington Park, has been charged with trespassing on private property after allegedly entering a Target store in California, Maryland, in violation of a prior ban. The charge, a misdemeanor, was filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County following an incident on January 6, 2026.

According to court documents, Deputy E. Fleenor of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Target store located at 45155 First Colony Way to investigate a report of indecent exposure. While on scene, Deputy Fleenor observed Kennedy, who matched the description provided—described as a white male wearing a green jacket and a brown stocking cap—walking toward the store.

Deputy Fleenor stated that he gave Kennedy multiple verbal commands to stop and speak about the reported incident. Kennedy allegedly ignored those commands and entered the store. Once inside, he reportedly turned toward the deputy and said he wanted to use the bathroom.

A store loss prevention employee then approached Kennedy and told him he was not allowed on the premises. The employee presented a trespass notice issued to Kennedy on October 29, 2025, which had been signed and acknowledged by him. The notice explicitly barred Kennedy from entering the Target property at that location.

Kennedy was escorted out of the store and placed under arrest. According to the arresting deputy, Kennedy is known to be unhoused and was unable to provide a valid address. Identification was confirmed through prior interactions and a state-issued ID.

Kennedy was charged with one count of trespassing on private property under Maryland Criminal Law §6-403, which carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine. He was released on an unsecured personal bond of $1,000 the following day.

A trial is scheduled for February 9, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. in Courtroom 1 at the St. Mary’s County District Court.

This is not Kennedy’s first criminal case in recent months. In August 2025, he was charged in an unrelated case involving trespassing at a Walmart, theft under $100, resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon. In that case, Kennedy was also accused of disobeying officers and attempting to take a concealed knife from his waistband while being detained.

