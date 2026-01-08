Charles County Public Schools Seeking Parent Volunteers for Survey Focus Groups on Feb 12th, and Feb 20th, 2026

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is seeking parent volunteers to provide feedback on an upcoming family climate survey. Volunteers can join an upcoming virtual focus group to learn more about the survey and provide feedback.

Feedback provided will help shape Goal 4 of the CCPS Strategic Plan, which focuses on family and community engagement. To learn more about the CCPS Strategic Plan, including Goal 4, visit the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/academics/strategic-plan-2025-2029.

To join the focus group, complete the interest form linked below. Dates and times for the virtual focus groups are:

Thursday, Feb. 12, from 9 to 10 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 20, from noon to 1 p.m.

2026 Family Climate Survey Focus Group – Fill out form

Participants who complete the interest form will receive the virtual link prior to the meeting date. Both sessions will cover the same information, so parents only need to attend one meeting. Additional focus groups may be added as needed.

During the focus groups, staff from the CCPS Department of Community Engagement and Equity (DCEE) will discuss an upcoming family survey, including content and questions to include for parents and families. DCEE staff will also ask participants about their child’s school experience and how CCPS can better support a welcoming and supportive environment for every family.

School administrators, teachers and CCPS staff have also been invited to join the focus groups.

Questions about the focus groups should be directed to Traci Chappelear-Thomas, CCPS director of community engagement and equity, at [email protected].