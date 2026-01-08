St. Mary’s College of Maryland Mourns Passing of Former President, Edward T. (Ted) Lewis Jr., Ph.D

Edward T. (Ted) Lewis Jr., Ph.D., fourth president of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 11, in Lewes, Delaware. He was 91.

Lewis served as president during a remarkable period in the College’s history. From 1983 until 1996, he led the College through a transition that firmly established St. Mary’s College of Maryland among the country’s most distinguished public liberal arts colleges.

Notably, he was principally responsible for the Maryland General Assembly’s naming of SMCM as the state’s public honors college in 1992. This new charter cemented SMCM’s academic recognition and provided for the College’s independence from the University of Maryland System.

Lewis’s impact on campus was nearly immediate. In 1983, he initiated a curriculum revision that emphasized the liberal arts, and in 1985 saw to the development of a new general studies curriculum.

Between 1983 and 1989, he increased the mean salaries for all faculty ranks by 70 percent, moving SMCM from last to first among public colleges in Maryland. In a five-year period around this time, nine of the College’s 75 full-time faculty received Fulbright Fellowships (four in 1984 alone). By the end of his tenure, 97% of the full-time faculty possessed terminal degrees in their fields.

Facilities also prospered under Lewis’s leadership. The Townhouses on the Green and Schaefer Hall were completed during his tenure. The library was expanded, and St. Mary’s Hall received a complete renovation.

His emphasis on curriculum development, faculty excellence and student recruitment saw a dramatic increase in the College’s academic reputation. One indicator of this was the College’s rise from 6th to 1st in U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of regional liberal arts colleges between 1987 and 1989.



Lewis received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Union College in New York, a Master of Arts from Boston University and his Ph.D. in English literature (Shakespeare studies) from the University of Denver. After initially enrolling at North Carolina State University, Lewis dropped out and joined the United States Army, where he served for two years during the Korean War.

A lifelong poet with more than 500 published works, his academic career included serving as associate dean at the Graduate School of Business and Public Administration at Cornell University. After his tenure at SMCM, he served as president and CEO of Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts from 2007 to 2009.

In 2015, Lewis was recognized by then-President Tuajuanda C. Jordan with the Trailblazer Award. The second such recipient, the Trailblazer Award was established by Jordan to recognize those who had made significant contributions to the College.

Obituary – Edward T. “Ted” Lewis Jr. died peacefully Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Lewes, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. It is often said that we should live a life less ordinary. Ted did just that. He was born May 29, 1934, in Warwick, R.I., to Edward T. Lewis Sr., an insurance salesman and former standout running back at Providence College, and Florence “Flossie” (nee Wood), a homemaker. Growing up on the ocean, he developed a lifelong love of sailing and competition. He excelled both academically and on the ice, winning a hockey scholarship to Brown University. In an effort to both please his mother and get away from home, he chose instead to attend North Carolina State to study textile engineering.

After two years, it became apparent to both him and the university that he had neither the desire nor the aptitude to be a textile engineer. He enlisted in the U.S. Army for two years and served in Korea. After the Army, he went to Europe, rebuilt railroads in Germany, wrote poetry, and taught English in Paris. He then began his academic career in earnest, earning three degrees in English literature, a bachelor’s degree from Union College, a master’s degree from Boston University, and a PhD from University of Denver.

After two years as assistant chairman of the English department at University of Puerto Rico, Ted became associate dean at the Graduate School of Business at Cornell University, a position that he held from 1974-83. While at Cornell, he formed a strategic task force of nationally known academics and business leaders that assessed and reshaped all aspects of the Graduate School of Business. He also coordinated successful external programs in fundraising, admissions, placement, and media relations, as well as developed and oversaw the school’s well-known writing program.

In 1983, Ted was named president of St. Mary’s College of Maryland. In his 13 years as president, he led the evolution of St. Mary’s from a typical state college to one of the best liberal arts colleges in the country. By developing a new relationship with the state of Maryland – independent but state assisted – the college was able to not only stabilize its funding but also secure a higher level of support, including a $40 million building program. The college earned the Phi Beta Kappa designation, a distinction held by the top 1% of colleges and universities in the country, making St. Mary’s the only public college in Maryland with the designation. U.S. News and World Report ranked St. Mary’s sixth among eastern liberal arts colleges.



Although Ted sometimes referred to himself as a “failed poet,” poetry remained central in his life. He was, in fact, a published poet and a brilliant editor. Ted considered one of his proudest achievements to be recruiting the acclaimed poet Lucille Clifton to St. Mary’s, where her presence deepened appreciation for poetry on campus. Ted also developed a close relationship with the well-known poet, Stanley Kunitz who agreed to speak at St. Mary’s 1994 commencement. Kunitz, the twice-appointed Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry to the Library of Congress, described poetry as “life sustaining, life enhancing, and absolutely unpredictable.” Ted loved it!

As testament to Ted’s commitment to St. Mary’s college and the community, he served on the board of directors of the Wills Group in Southern Maryland, where he provided valuable counsel in business strategy and human development to three generations of Wills family leaders for 33 years.

Following his St. Mary’s presidency, Ted spent several years as a consultant to higher education. Then, in 2007, he was chosen president and chief executive officer of the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. In his three years there, he was credited with rebranding the organization, establishing the BFA program, launching the performance series PAFA Presents and collaborating with the School District of Philadelphia. Annual giving and student applications both rose during his tenure.

Ted spent his last years living in both Haverford, Pa., and Lewes. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, dog and family, reading, walking, going to theater and concerts, seeing friends, and traveling.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Flossie Lewis; his sister, Pat Snow; and his former wife, Patricia Hartmann Lewis.

Ted is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah DeLauro; his adored and devoted sons, Stephen Lewis (Patricia, nee O’Connell) and John Lewis (Nicole, nee Rohr), three beautiful granddaughters, Grace, Hazel and Penelope; his stepson, Jacob DeLauro (Jenna, nee Kamees); stepdaughter, Jessica DeLauro; and his nieces, Lisa Larracuente and Hilary Teague (Jeff).

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 9, at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Hwy., Lewes. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.