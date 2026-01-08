Maryland Car Rally Task Force Dismantles Four Illegal Car Rallies, Prevents Three; Four Arrests Made

Multiple large-scale illegal car rallies were dismantled by the Maryland Car Rally Task Force and partner law enforcement agencies on Friday in Howard, Prince George’s, and Montgomery counties.

The dismantling operation started at 9 p.m. on Friday, January 2 and focused on public roads, industrial zones, and parking lots throughout Howard, Prince George’s, and Montgomery counties. High visibility enforcement and patrols were conducted throughout the region preventing crowds of up to 300 participants engaging in exhibition driving, disorderly behavior, and roadway shutdowns.

The Task Force responded to the following locations dismantling four large-scale driving exhibitions:

2801 52 nd Avenue in Hyattsville

Avenue in Hyattsville 12103 Indian Creek Court in Beltsville

Marlboro Pike at Dower House Road in Upper Marlboro

3912 Ironwood Place in Hyattsville

The Task Force responded to the following locations preventing three large-scale driving exhibitions:

702 King Farm Boulevard in Rockville

8927 McGraw Court in Columbia

9300 Alaking Court in Capitol Heights

Prince George’s County Police arrested and charged two 17-year-old males, both of Silver Spring, Maryland, for possession of a loaded handgun in vehicle and possession of a handgun in vehicle.

Maryland State Police arrested and charged Antonio Armando Chicas, 23, of Woodbridge, Virginia with possession of a loaded handgun in vehicle and possession of handgun in vehicle.

Additionally, Angel Urrutia Barahona, 21, of Stafford, Virginia was arrested and charged with possession of a loaded handgun in vehicle, possession of a handgun in vehicle, possession of loaded handgun on person, possession of a handgun on person, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force is comprised of the Maryland State Police, and police departments from Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard, Baltimore counties, Baltimore City and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police. This collaborative effort remains vital in addressing illegal exhibition driving across designated regions.