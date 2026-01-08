Calvert County Awarded Funds for Transitional Housing Project

The Calvert County Department of Community Resources announces that Calvert County has been awarded funding through the State Revitalization Programs to support projects that promote community development and economic growth.

As part of this funding, Calvert County will receive $300,000 to support planning for a new transitional housing project for survivors of domestic violence.

The funding will be used to develop a site plan for the Safe Transitional Housing for Survivors of Domestic Violence project. The project includes transitional housing units, and a resource center designed to support individuals and families as they work toward long-term stability and independence.

“This investment supports one of our community’s most critical needs,” said Jennifer Moreland, director of community resources. “Safe, stable housing and access to services are essential for survivors of domestic violence as they rebuild their lives.”

The State Revitalization Programs help local governments and organizations strengthen communities, improve quality of life, and encourage economic growth across Maryland. For more information about the state revitalization program visit news.maryland.gov/dhcd/2025/12/17/state-of-maryland-announces-600000-in-awards-to-community-development-projects-in-southern-region/.

