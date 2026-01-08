VIDEO: No Injuries Reported, Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Vehicle Fire in Leonardtown

On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at approximately 12:47 p.m., police and firefighters responded to the St. Mary’s County Board of Education building located at 23160 Moakley Street in Leonardtown, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Ford SUV fully engulfed in flames with all occupants out and reporting no injuries.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.

Police responded to the scene due to the vehicle being in motion at the time the fire started.

No other property was damaged, with firefighters containing the fire to the single involved vehicle.

