No Injuries After Fire at Hollywood Used Auto Parts in St. Mary’s County

On Thursday, January 8, 2026, at approximately 8:15 a.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, Solomons, and NAS Patuxent River were dispatched to the Hollywood Used Auto Parts located at 43900 Commerce Avenue in Hollywood, for the reported commercial structure fire.

911 callers reported smoke showing from the shop with all occupants accounted for.

Firefighters from Hollywood and Bay District quickly arrived on the scene to confirm a one story commercial building with smoke showing.

Crews located a fire inside of the paint booth, along with extensions into void spaces above and around the paint booth, while extinguishing it in under 15 minutes.

Units operated on the scene for an hour and a half.

All photos taken by and property of ScanMD.org

No injuries were reported.

