Minor Injuries Reported After Rollover Collision in California

On Thursday, January 8, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m., police responded to Patuxent Beach Road and Oak Drive in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with no injuries.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned and all occupants out of the vehicles.

Firefighters and emergency medical services were later dispatched to evaluate two patients reporting injuries.

Two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene. One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Despite conflicting statements from both involved drivers, a witness in a commercial vehicle was able to capture the entire crash on dashcam.

Deputies investigated the collision and further updates will be provided when any cited traffic citations are readily available.