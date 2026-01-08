Leonardtown Woman Faces Charges After Alleged Trespassing and Struggle With Arresting Officers

Kelly Helen Woozley, 24, of Leonardtown, has been formally charged following an incident at a Charlotte Hall rehabilitation center on December 25, 2025. According to court documents, Woozley is facing four misdemeanor charges: trespassing on private property, resisting/interfering with arrest, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey a lawful order.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. at the Pyramid Rehabilitation Center, located on Business Center Drive in Charlotte Hall. Trooper Grace Herman of the Maryland State Police responded to a report that Woozley had returned to the facility after allegedly being issued a no-trespass order earlier that day by a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the probable cause statement, Woozley was located standing at the front door of the facility. She had no identification on her but was identified as Kelly Woozley. When questioned about the no-trespass order, Woozley stated she returned for her medications and religious reasons and said she did not know what the officer was referring to.

Trooper Herman provided Woozley with options, including going to the hospital or calling a family member, and explained that if a formal trespass order had been issued, she would be taken into custody. Shortly after, Deputy Peters of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived and confirmed that a no-trespass order—identified as order number 2025-78528—had been issued earlier in the day by Deputy Owens.

When informed that she was being placed under arrest, Woozley allegedly responded “no” and began walking backward toward the facility. The officer held her wrist and guided her hands behind her back, at which point she complied. She was placed under arrest at approximately 3:46 p.m.

However, as she was being transported, Woozley allegedly removed her seatbelt, unlocked the patrol car door, and rolled out of the vehicle. According to the statement, she then refused to return to the seat and resisted efforts to re-secure her, eventually climbing onto the hood of the patrol car. Officers described multiple attempts to give her lawful commands, which she reportedly refused to obey, shouting, “I’m not going to jail!”.

Law enforcement officers say Woozley continued to resist by using her body weight to drop to the ground and by kicking her legs to avoid being restrained. Officers ultimately used a Violent Prisoner Restraint Device (VPRD) and transferred her to Deputy Peters’ vehicle, which was equipped with a cage, for transport to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

According to the charging documents, Woozley was formally charged with:

Trespass: Private Property (CR 6-403)

Resist/Interfere with Arrest (CR 9-408)

Disorderly Conduct (CR 10-201(c)(2))

Failure to Obey a Lawful Order (CR 10-201(c)(3)).

A booking photograph was requested from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office but was not available in usable form at the time of publication.