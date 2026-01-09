Governor Moore Announces Record Funding to Support Law Enforcement in Proposed FY 2027 Budget Amid Historic Drops in Violent Crime Statewide

Governor Wes Moore this morning announced a record $124.1 million in funding to support law enforcement in the governor’s proposed FY 2027 budget. Administered through the State Aid for Police Protection Program, the funding represents the Moore-Miller Administration’s continued commitment to making Maryland safer, as the state continues to see historic drops in violent crime.

“Our administration is committed to creating a safer state for every Marylander through an all-of-the-above approach that supports law enforcement, strengthens our communities, and invests in our people,” said Gov. Moore. “Our public safety strategy is delivering real results, but we are building on that progress with new investments so that every Marylander can live with the safety and dignity they deserve.”

Preliminary data indicate that in 2025:

Homicides are down 25% statewide—the lowest in nearly 40 years.

Non-fatal shootings are down 28% statewide compared to 2024.

Robberies are down more than 25% statewide—extending a decades-long continuous drop in incidents.

Preliminary data indicate that since the Moore-Miller Administration took office:

Homicides are down 44% across the state, down 58% in Baltimore City and down 39% in Prince George’s County.

Non-fatal shootings are down 40% statewide.

Since Day One, the Moore-Miller Administration has engaged in an all-of-the-above approach to break the back of violent crime across Maryland. The administration’s public safety mission is defined by three core pillars: to provide the resources and support that law enforcement needs; to build stronger, more vibrant communities that leave no one behind; and to coordinate across all aspects of government to make our state safer.



Most recently, Governor Moore reinstated state law enforcement resources to support Baltimore City law enforcement, marking the return to a true public safety partnership following the previous administration’s termination of similar efforts. The renewed collaboration continues to build upon the historic progress made to reduce violent crime in Baltimore City through enhanced collaboration and community resource deployment.

“Working together across jurisdictional boundaries is critical to the public safety services we provide throughout the state,” said Maryland State Police Acting Superintendent Colonel Michael A. Jackson. “At the direction of Governor Moore and working alongside our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, we are committed to building on our progress to keep Marylanders safe.”

To build stronger, more vibrant communities, the Moore-Miller Administration has been sharply focused on addressing the underlying and generational impacts of policies that not only fail to deter crime, but facilitate the circumstances that lead to it. Through the ENOUGH program, the governor continues to support community-driven action to tackle the root causes of poverty, providing grants to 28 communities; strengthened access to mental and behavioral health supports; and maintained support for nonprofit and faith-based organizations to help protect against hate crimes.

The administration has also instituted innovative agency-based initiatives to promote intervention, opportunity and education, including the first-ever formal interagency effort to help to families affected by crime and violence through the Safer Stronger Together project, The administration launched the THRIVE Academy to serve youth who are determined to be at a heightened risk for involvement in gun violence; championed initiatives like the Service Year Option to promote access to mentorship and apprenticeship opportunities; and worked hand-in-hand with partners in communities across the state to engage in initiatives to uplift men and boys.

“Governor Wes Moore’s partnership and commitment to public safety is real. It is an approach to public safety that has been instrumental to the historic 40% reduction in homicides we’ve achieved in Prince George’s County,” said Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy. “The synergy between state and local governments is vital, and it’s clear that with today’s record funding announcement, in addition to strategic investments the governor and General Assembly have made, we share the view that public safety and economic development are intertwined. In Prince George’s County, we look forward to continuing our work with the Moore-Miller Administration to deliver safer, stronger, and more prosperous neighborhoods for county residents.”