January is Substance Use Disorder Treatment Month

January is recognized nationally as Substance Use Disorder Treatment Month, a time to raise awareness about the effectiveness of treatment and the importance of reducing stigma surrounding substance use disorders.

Substance use disorder is a treatable health condition, and recovery is possible with the right support. Treatment can help individuals regain stability, improve overall health and strengthen families and communities.

The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse (CAASA) encourages community members to learn about available treatment and recovery resources and to support those seeking help.

“Seeking treatment is a sign of strength, not weakness,” said Kimberly Shoe, president of the CAASA Board of Directors. “Everyone deserves access to care, hope and support.”

For information on treatment options or recovery resources, visit Hope4Calvert.org, CalvertHealth.org or contact Recovery Support Services at 410-535-3079, ext. 35. Individuals in crisis can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or call Calvert Crisis Response at 1-877-467-5328.

