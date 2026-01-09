Man Flown to Trauma Center After Serious Single Vehicle Rollover in Park Hall

On Friday, January 9, 2026, at approximately 8:00 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Tripple E Farm Way in Park Hall, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment and rollover.

911 callers reported a single vehicle into a tree with the vehicle on its side with the operator trapped.

Crews from Ridge and Bay District Volunteer Fire Departments responded with crews quickly arriving on the scene to confirm a single vehicle into a utility pole and tree, with the vehicle on its side and the driver heavily trapped and pinned within the vehicle.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Flight Paramedics from Trooper 7 responded to the scene by vehicle, with Trooper 2 landing nearby.

Firefighters from Ridge, Bay District VFD Station 3 and 9, and Second District responded and were able to remove the driver just before 9 a.m.

The elderly adult male victim was placed into the care of EMS, where he was found to be have serious lower-body injuries. The victim was conscious alert, breathing and talking during the entire incident.

Trooper 2 transported the patient to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.

Maryland State Police Troopers are investigating the collision.

