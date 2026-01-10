Police in Charles County Recover Stolen Car, Arrest Hyattsville Man in Widespread HVAC Theft Investigation

Thomas Clay Guinyard, 30, of Hyattsville, was arrested on December 31, 2025, in connection with a string of thefts and property destruction involving heating and air conditioning units across multiple counties. According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Guinyard had active arrest warrants and was wanted in a case impacting more than ten businesses, with losses totaling over $40,000.

Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, working alongside the Prince George’s County Police Department, located Guinyard on the final day of 2025. When approached by officers, Guinyard allegedly attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended without further incident. A vehicle in his possession at the time had previously been reported stolen.

Guinyard is facing 12 misdemeanor charges, including multiple counts of malicious destruction of property valued over $1,000, malicious destruction under $1,000, theft under $100, and a charge related to a property damage scheme over $1,000. All offenses are listed as occurring on November 25, 2025, according to court records.

During his initial court appearance at the Charles County District Court, Guinyard waived his right to legal representation and was ordered held without bond due to concerns he may not appear for future proceedings. Court documents indicate that the judicial officer found a “reasonable likelihood [Guinyard] will not appear when required” and set no bail. A public defender was later appointed to represent him following a review of his financial eligibility.

Guinyard reported a monthly income of $700 from part-time labor work and listed rent as his primary expense. He acknowledged previous convictions, prior failures to appear in court, and is currently under probation or parole supervision.

According to court records, a bail review hearing was held on January 2, 2026, and a trial date is scheduled for February 20, 2026, at the Charles County District Court.

