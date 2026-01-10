Waldorf Man Arrested After Fleeing in Stolen Camaro; Loaded Stolen Handgun Recovered

Khobe Manuel Prospere David, 24, of White Plains, was arrested on January 6, 2026, after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle and crashing in Waldorf. Court documents indicate that David faces multiple charges, including felony motor vehicle theft, weapons violations, and several traffic offenses.

According to charging documents, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the rear of a residence on St. Luke Drive in White Plains at approximately 7:26 a.m. to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers located a black Chevrolet Camaro with Maryland registration plates affixed. A query through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) revealed the plate was reported stolen and linked to an address approximately 200 feet away. The plate’s owner was identified as an adult male.

Detectives identified the Camaro’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) as belonging to a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that had been reported stolen in Baltimore County on December 29, 2025. The original registration plates at the time of the vehicle’s theft were issued in Maryland. Surveillance was set up at the location.

At approximately 3:34 p.m., detectives and patrol officers located the Camaro in the area of northbound Crain Highway and Holly Lane in Waldorf. Officer Vanover attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled northbound on Crain Highway at speeds reportedly exceeding 100 miles per hour.

According to the charging documents, “The Camaro eventually struck [a] vehicle making [a] left-hand turn onto Substation Road from southbound Crain Highway… and flipped over on its roof.” The driver of the vehicle that was struck reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The sole occupant of the Camaro fled on foot and was apprehended behind a business on Old Washington Road. Officers later identified him as Khobe Manuel Prospere David using a Maryland identification card found during the investigation.

During a search of the Camaro, officers recovered a black Carhartt backpack in the driver’s area. According to the court filings, inside the backpack were “two Autel key fobs, suspected Promethazine, suspected cannabis and cannabis paraphernalia, vehicle starter fuses, David’s Maryland identification card, [a] flat head screwdriver, [a] window punch tool, and black Smith and Wesson M&P Shield handgun bearing serial number HML0490 with two fully loaded magazines.”

Detective Halterman, the arresting officer, wrote in the statement of probable cause:

“I know through my training and experience as an auto theft detective, criminals will use window punch tools to easily break side windows of vehicles they are trying to steal. Criminals will also use flat head screwdrivers to pry open plastic covers concealing vehicle ignition and tracking device wiring inside vehicles they have broken into.”

A records check of the handgun’s serial number confirmed it had been reported stolen through the Prince George’s County Police Department. The firearm’s owner was identified in the report but is not named here.

David was evaluated on scene by Charles County Emergency Medical Services and was later transported to Charles Regional Medical Center. After being discharged, he was taken to the Charles County Detention Center by Officer McCloskey without further incident.

At his initial court appearance, David was represented by a court-appointed attorney. According to the commissioner’s findings, there was a “reasonable likelihood Defendant poses a danger to the safety of the alleged victim, another person, or community.” He was ordered to be held without bond and informed of his right to request a preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for February 6, 2026.

Charges Filed Against Khobe Manuel Prospere David:

Theft: $25,000 to under $100,000 (Felony)

Theft under $100 (Misdemeanor)

Possession of a stolen regulated firearm (Felony)

Handgun in vehicle (Misdemeanor)

Loaded handgun in vehicle (Misdemeanor)

Driving without a license

Failure to control vehicle speed to avoid a collision

Driving in excess of reasonable speed

Attempt to elude police by fleeing on foot

Attempt to elude uniformed police by failing to stop

David remains held at the Charles County Detention Center as the case proceeds.