One Dead, One Detained After Shooting in Waldorf, Police Investigating

On Sunday, January 11, 2026, police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 3000 block of Williamsburg Drive in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

911 callers reported they found their family member shot another family member and believed they were deceased.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body and began performing CPR.

The shooter was placed into custody without incident, with the gun being recovered on scene.

EMS pronounced the victim deceased on the scene a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be released when they become available.