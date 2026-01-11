Man Transported with Non-Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Struck by Vehicle in Indian Head

On Sunday, January 11, 2026, at approximately 12:53 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 4400 block of Livingston Road in Indian Head, for the reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle during a disturbance.

911 callers reported as a vehicle was leaving, they struck the victim with their vehicle with a loud disturbance heard in the background of the call.

Fire and rescue personnel were advised to stage prior so police could secure the scene.

Deputies arrived on scene to find a 47-year-old male with suffering from a possible broken leg.

The patient was transported to an area hospital with injuries reported as non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become.