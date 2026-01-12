Police Make Quick Arrests After Reported Armed Robbery of Citizen in California

January 11, 2026

On Sunday, January 11, 2026, at approximately 6:10 p.m., police responded to the 44000 block of Redwood Lane in California, for the reported armed robbery.

The 911 caller reported at least two suspects armed with firearms robbed them of personal belongings before fleeing in a Grey sedan.

Police responded to the area and obtained suspect and vehicle description.

Upon searching the area, Deputies quickly located a vehicle matching the victims description which lead to the recover at least one loaded firearm and two arrests.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.


