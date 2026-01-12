UPDATE: Three Men Charged in Armed Robbery and Weapons Case

Brandon Adams, 18, of Bowie; Jevone D. Reid, 19, of California; and Justin T. Chapman, 22, of Lexington Park have been charged following an armed robbery and firearm-related investigation in St. Mary’s County. All three were arrested in connection to an incident that occurred on January 11, 2026, and are being held without bond.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed robbery that took place on Redwood Lane in California, Maryland. The investigation revealed that an adult male victim had been robbed at gunpoint of approximately $259 in U.S. currency and a black Moose Knuckle jacket with white fur on the hood, which he valued at approximately $1,100.

The victim reported that two individuals were armed and had pointed handguns at him during the robbery, while a third suspect was present and participated in the act. The suspects fled the scene in a green passenger vehicle, according to the victim.

The Sheriff’s Office identified Adams and Reid as suspects through the victim, who stated he had personal knowledge of both individuals and had previously associated with them. Deputies later located a green Toyota Corolla at Reid’s known address. As the vehicle began to drive away, deputies conducted a traffic stop. Justin Chapman was identified as the driver of the vehicle, Brandon Adams was seated in the front passenger seat, and Jevone Reid was in the rear passenger seat.

During the stop, deputies immediately recognized that Reid was wearing the same black Moose Knuckle jacket with white fur on the hood that the victim had reported stolen. Based on the findings of the robbery investigation, deputies determined that there was probable cause to search the vehicle for additional evidence.

During the search, deputies located a Glock Model 26 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat where Chapman had been seated. The firearm was loaded with 9mm ammunition. Further inspection of the weapon revealed that it had been modified with a machine gun conversion device attached to the slide. This device, commonly referred to as a “switch,” transforms a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic weapon.

Detective Forinash of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office stated that, based on his training, knowledge, and experience, the device in question was a machine gun conversion device.

Chapman is legally prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous disqualifying conviction for possession of a firearm as a minor, which occurred on May 19, 2023, in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County.

All three men were taken into custody. According to court records, each waived their right to an attorney at their initial appearance on January 12, 2026. They were ordered held without bond. A trial-related hearing for Chapman has been scheduled for February 17, 2026.

Brandon Adams and Jevone Reid have each been charged with:

Armed Robbery (Felony)

Firearm Use in a Felony or Violent Crime

First-Degree Assault (Felony)

Second-Degree Assault

Possession of a Firearm by a Minor

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Handgun in Vehicle

Loaded Handgun on Person

Handgun on Person

Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Theft: $100 to Under $1,500

Justin Chapman has been charged with:

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Handgun in Vehicle

Loaded Handgun on Person

Handgun on Person

Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Possession of a Rapid Fire Trigger Activator

All three cases remain open and are proceeding in the District Court for St. Mary’s County. Deputies credited the prompt identification of the suspects and the recovery of the stolen property and weapons as critical developments in the case.

A current booking photograph of Jevone D. Reid was requested from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office but was not available at the time of publication.