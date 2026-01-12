Indian Head Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained from Christmas Day Motor Vehicle Collision

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision that occurred in December of 2025 in Accokeek. The deceased passenger of one of the involved vehicles is 75-year-old Linda Howell of Indian Head.

She died of her injuries on December 26th, 2025.

On December 25, 2025, at approximately 11:30 PM, officers responded to a collision in the 14000 block of Indian Head Highway.

The preliminary investigation revealed the collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Indian Head Highway.

The injuries sustained by two of the drivers and other passengers are considered serious but not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. You may also reach out to Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com (http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com), use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (available on the Apple Store or Google Play), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Your information can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0071236 for reference.