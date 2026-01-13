St. Mary’s County Teen Charged with Stealing Gas Pump Parts From Wawa and Then Posted About It on Snapchat

Thomas Newton Ferrall V, 18, of Hollywood, has been formally charged with one count of theft under $100 in connection with the removal of gas pump parts from a Wawa in Mechanicsville. The charge, a misdemeanor under Maryland Criminal Law, stems from an incident that took place on December 18, 2025.

According to charging documents filed by Deputy Nichols of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the Wawa located on Three Notch Road around 10:22 p.m. after store staff reported that fuel selection buttons had been stolen from pump #10. The stolen items included buttons labeled Diesel, 87, 89, 91, and 93, used by customers to select fuel types. The reported value of the stolen property was less than $100.

A Wawa supervisor told the responding deputy that the theft likely occurred around 4:00 p.m. that day. Another employee stated she had discovered Snapchat videos related to the theft. According to the employee, she followed a public Snapchat account with the username “TFerrall” and observed a story posted at approximately 4:18 p.m. The video showed a person wearing black clothing and a ski mask holding what appeared to be the stolen gas pump buttons inside the back seat of a black Chrysler sedan. The video was reportedly filmed by the account holder, who was in the front passenger seat, as the car drove past the Wawa location.

Screenshots from the Snapchat story included a caption reading, “Welcome to Thomas’s one stop gas shop got you.” The employee also shared Snapchat messages in which the account user claimed to have collected approximately 50 gas pump buttons from other Wawa stores.

Security footage from the Wawa provided further details. A black Chrysler 300 sedan was seen pulling into the station and parking at pump #10. A tall, thin, white male with curly dark hair exited the front passenger side and went inside the store, where he paid for gas in cash. The footage then showed the individual pumping gas and appearing to tamper with the pump’s buttons before returning to the car and leaving the scene around 4:10 p.m..

Deputies identified the suspect as Thomas Newton Ferrall V, through a combination of visual comparison between Maryland MVA records and the security footage, as well as prior interactions with law enforcement. The officer confirmed the identification using Ferrall’s Maryland driver’s license number.

The case was officially filed on January 10, 2026. Ferrall has been summoned to appear for a preliminary inquiry at the District Court for St. Mary’s County on February 27, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. A trial date will be set by the clerk following that appearance.

