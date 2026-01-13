Lexington Park Man Accused of Drug Distribution and DUI After Traffic Stop on Route 235

Paul Dewayne Dorsey, 46, of Lexington Park, was arrested and charged with multiple drug and traffic offenses following a traffic stop in the early hours of January 11, 2026. The incident occurred near the intersection of Maryland Route 235 and Exploration Drive in St. Mary’s County, according to charging documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

Court records show that Trooper Azeez Olayanju of the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack, initiated a stop on a silver Chevrolet Malibu around 1:50 a.m. after observing the vehicle exiting a liquor store parking lot and allegedly traveling 60 mph in a posted 45 mph zone. The officer stated that he paced the vehicle using his patrol car’s speedometer before conducting the stop.

Upon contact with the driver, later identified as Paul Dewayne Dorsey, the trooper noted “a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from Dorsey’s breath, and from the vehicle.” Dorsey was described as having “bloodshot and glassy” eyes.

The officer said Dorsey appeared confused when informed of the reason for the stop and when asked how much alcohol he had consumed. When asked to produce a driver’s license and registration, Dorsey handed over the vehicle’s registration card and a vehicle operator’s manual booklet, according to court filings.

Dorsey was instructed to step out of the vehicle for field sobriety testing. The officer reported that Dorsey “performed SFST very poorly.” A preliminary breath test was offered, which returned a result of .18 BRAC, more than twice the legal limit. Dorsey was arrested at approximately 2:11 a.m. for driving under the influence of alcohol.

During a search incident to arrest, police say they recovered 10 orange, oval-shaped pills wrapped in a white plastic bag, later identified as amphetamine-dextroamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. Additionally, officers recovered cash from Dorsey’s person and more cash from a black jacket in the vehicle’s back seat, which Dorsey confirmed as his. In total, officers reported seizing $8,020.40 in cash.

The vehicle search also reportedly yielded three bottles of alcoholic beverages, including two iced teas containing alcohol and one open bottle of DeLeón Reposado tequila. According to the probable cause statement, Dorsey was transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing and later to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Dorsey is currently facing eleven charges, including:

CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis (misdemeanor)

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Possession of Prescription Drug with Intent to Distribute (misdemeanor)

CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute (felony)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance for Distribution of CDS (felony)

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (must appear)

Driving While Impaired by Alcohol (must appear)

Driving Without a License (must appear)

Negligent Driving (payable offense)

Speeding (payable offense)

Failure to Display License on Demand (payable offense)

At his initial appearance on January 11, 2026, Dorsey waived his right to an attorney, acknowledging that the waiver was for that hearing only and not for future proceedings. He signed a document stating, he agreed to any conditions of release and agree to appear as directed.

A court commissioner ruled that Dorsey be held without bond, citing a “reasonable likelihood [the] Defendant will not appear when required”.

On January 12, 2026, Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser presided over Dorsey’s bail review hearing. At that time, she ordered his release on his own recognizance and imposed special conditions, including that Dorsey abstain from alcohol and controlled substances without a valid prescription, and commit no new criminal offenses while on release.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 12, 2026, in the St. Mary’s District Court in Leonardtown.

