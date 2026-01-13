Lexington Park Woman Indicted on Six Charges in Ongoing Child Neglect Case

Darlisha Rochelle Mackall, 38, of Lexington Park, has been formally indicted in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court on six misdemeanor charges, including three counts of child neglect and three counts of desertion of a minor child.

The indictment, filed on January 12, 2026, follows an incident reported on November 7, 2025, at a hotel on Three Notch Road in California, Maryland. According to earlier charging documents, Mackall allegedly abandoned multiple minors after an argument, leaving them unattended in her vehicle and driving away.

The case was originally filed in the District Court of Maryland. It has since been transferred to the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County.

The charges now include:

Three counts of Neglect of Minor

Three counts of Desertion of Minor Child

Court records indicate that Mackall is currently out on an unsecured personal bond of $2,000, which was posted on November 13, 2025.

The charges stem from an incident in which Mackall allegedly told a female victim, “If you don’t get the [expletive] out of my vehicle, I’m taking you and [redacted],” before leaving the scene. The victims then walked to another location to call law enforcement. During the investigation, Mackall reportedly refused to return, telling officers over the phone to “do what you got to do,” and disconnected the call. She also refused to provide her location or the vehicle she was driving.

According to court documents, Mackall identified herself as homeless and stated she was living out of her car and moving between locations. Officers stated she declined repeated offers of assistance and resources during the encounter.

The initial appearance in the circuit court is scheduled for March 2, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. before Judge Amy Lorenzini in Courtroom 2 of the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court in Leonardtown.

The case remains open, and further proceedings are pending.

