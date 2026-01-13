Woman Arrested in St. Mary’s County Allegedly Makes Racial Comments & Escapes Police Car Following Drunk Driving Arrest

Kimberly Vanessa Higgs, 61, of Chevy Chase, is facing eleven charges following an alleged road rage incident and suspected DUI that unfolded in the parking lot of a Starbucks on January 1, 2026, in California, Maryland, according to court documents filed by the Maryland State Police.

The incident began around 5:12 p.m. when Trooper First Class Terrance Wells of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a report of a road rage incident involving a silver pickup truck. Upon arriving at the Starbucks at 45000 St. Andrews Church Road, Trooper Wells was directed by a group of citizens waving their hands toward a female subject they believed to be the driver.

According to the statement of probable cause, Trooper Wells approached the woman and identified her as Kimberly Vanessa Higgs using her Maryland ID. As the trooper began questioning her about the incident, Higgs allegedly “avoids my question and questions why she is ‘here.'” The officer noted that during this interaction, Higgs was “swaying left to right, stumbling, slurring her words, and [had] glossy eyes.” He also reported a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath.”

When asked if she had consumed alcohol that day, Higgs allegedly replied, “No.” The trooper observed heavy tire damage to the front driver’s side tire of the vehicle. He offered Higgs the opportunity to perform field sobriety testing “multiple times,” but she “aggressively declined.”

At 5:34 p.m., Trooper Wells placed Higgs under arrest for suspected DUI and seated her in the front passenger seat of patrol vehicle T-45. Once inside, Higgs allegedly began kicking the dashboard and windshield, yelled at officers on the scene, and spit on the patrol vehicle’s dashboard.

Higgs then reportedly “escaped my patrol vehicle by removing her seatbelt, unlocking the door, and exiting the vehicle, standing up and proceeding to yell at officers on scene.” Officers then returned her to the vehicle, and she allegedly resisted.

According to Trooper Wells, due to her conduct and escape from the patrol vehicle, he was “unable to search her vehicle during [the] investigation.” He added that “throughout my investigation, Higgs was very disrespectful and belligerent, making several racial and political comments out loudly in public.”

Following the incident, Higgs was transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. There, she was read the DR-15 Advice of Rights regarding breath testing and agreed to submit to an Intoximeter test. The result of the test was a reported blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .20.

She was then transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center on Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

Higgs is facing the following charges, per court documents:

Obstructing and hindering a police officer

Escape – Second Degree (allegedly exiting the patrol vehicle after being arrested)

Disorderly Conduct (disturbing the peace)

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Driving under the influence of alcohol per se (.20 BAC)

Driving while impaired by alcohol

Negligent driving in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person

Driving without a license

Driving on a suspended license

Driving while suspended under specific provisions

Driving on a revoked license

At her initial appearance on January 2, 2026, Higgs waived her right to an attorney, according to court records. She was advised that any waiver applied only to the initial appearance and not to later proceedings. A commissioner found probable cause for all charges and ordered Higgs held without bond, citing restrictions under Maryland law for certain offenses.

She was notified that her bail review is scheduled for January 5, 2026, at the St. Mary’s County District Court in Leonardtown. A court date is set for February 17, 2026, in the same courthouse.

