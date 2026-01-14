CH-53K Program Enters Multi-Year Procurement Contract With GE Aerospace

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, MD.: A five-year, multi-year procurement (MYP) contract was signed on January 8 between the Department of War (DOW) and GE Aerospace for both new production and spare T-408 engines, along with associated sustainment services for the CH-53K King Stallion helicopter. The $1.4 billion contract covers five years, Lots 9-13, providing more than $174 million in savings over the Future Years Defense Program (FYDP).

The CH-53K program is critical to the Marine Corps’ strategic plan. It is replacing the CH-53E as the only marinized heavy-lift rotary-wing aircraft in the U.S. defense inventory.

“This multi-year procurement is a key indicator of the strong commitment to the CH-53K program, and the integral part that GE plays,” said Col. Kate Fleeger, program manager, H-53 Heavy Lift Helicopters Program Office (PMA-261). “The contract allows GE to manage supply chain health through a stable, predictable demand signal, ultimately achieving better pricing, passing those savings on to the government.”

Multi-year procurement is one of several contracting mechanisms that Congress permits the DOW to use in limited circumstances. MYP is used in lieu of an annual contract and provides the opportunity for significant savings. MYP contracts require congressional approval for each use, with the program meeting specific criteria to qualify for MYP.

“By committing to long-term contracts, we are simultaneously reducing cost and helping to strengthen our defense industrial base,” said Fleeger. “Ultimately, this multi-year procurement will significantly reduce risk to the CH-53K transition plan.”

Long-term, MYP contracts provide stability to industrial partners while incentivizing investment. That investment provides personnel and equipment needed for uninterrupted production for the years negotiated. It also allows the program office to improve production while reducing the administrative burdens of annual contracts.

There are currently 23 CH-53K aircraft in operation with the U.S. Marine Corps. The CH-53K King Stallion program is on track for its first Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) deployment in FY27.

PMA-261 manages the cradle to grave procurement, development, support, fielding and disposal of the entire family of H-53 heavy lift helicopters.

