Maryland Natural Resources Police Reports in St. Mary’s County

The Maryland Natural Resources Police took action related to alleged violations of criminal and natural resource laws from September through November of 2025. During the fall months, individuals were charged for violations including spotlighting, hunting out of season, weapons charges, oyster and crabbing violations, illegally baiting wildlife, and other crimes.

Silver Spring Gillnetters Found With 75 Fish and 15 Crabs, Illegally Caught in St. Mary’s River

On September 5, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers received a tip that two people were illegally fishing with gill nets in Martin Cove on the St. Mary’s River.

Officers located the men, who were in possession of nine female crabs, six male crabs, two undersized black drum, four spanish mackerel, three striped bass, four bluefish, 18 white perch, 24 croaker, and 15 spot, all caught via gillnet.

32 total citations were issued to a 52-year-old man and a 41-year old man, both from Silver Spring. Among the citations issued were use of a monofilament gill net, catching fish with improper gear, crabbing gear violations, striped bass possession and size violations, size limit violations for spanish mackerel, croaker, and black drum, and several boating safety equipment violations.

Four Men Cited For Shooting Wood Ducks Over Bait in St. Mary’s County

On October 11, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance on a St. Mary’s County swamp known to be baited with milo, corn, and wheat seed observed illegal waterfowl hunting activity by four individuals.

Officers identified four men – a 31-year-old from Welcome, a 33-year-old from Leonardtown, a 27-year-old from Newburg, and a 30-year-old from Leonardtown – who were hunting in a camouflage blind near a feeder and over visible bait on the bank of the swamp.

Police seized 11 wood ducks, and each individual was cited for hunting waterfowl over bait, punishable by a $1,500 maximum fine.

St. Mary’s Spotlighter Charged After Illegally Killing Five Deer

On October 30, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers investigated a report of illegal nighttime deer hunting activity in the vicinity of Ridge.

Upon meeting with the suspect, officers determined that a 27-year-old St. Inigoes man had shot five deer from his vehicle at night on agricultural fields and private property. He was issued citations for hunting deer with spotlights, nighttime hunting, shooting from a vehicle, and shooting from or across a public roadway.

If found guilty, the man faces maximum total fines of $6,000.