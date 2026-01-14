CORRECTION: One Transported to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Collision in California

On Saturday, January 11, 2026, at approximately 2:12 p.m., while Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Members were responding to a call of service, they came across a single vehicle collision at Three Notch Road and MacArthur Boulevard in California and reported one patient unconscious.

Firefighters and additional emergency medical services responded to the scene, with crews confirming a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree and business sign.

EMS evaluated two patients with injuries. One patient was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The single occupant of the vehicle was transferred from the LPVRS ambulance to a Hollywood VRS BLS ambulance along with a medic, who then transported the patient to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Police responded and investigated the collision.

