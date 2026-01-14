Verizon Wireless Suffering Nationwide Outages and Issues – 911 and Non-Emergency Lines Possibly Affected As Well

Verizon Wireless is aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Verizon Wireless has reported that engineers are working to resolve the issue.

The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services has reported Verizon Wireless customers may be having difficulties connecting to 9-1-1 and non-emergency lines.

If you are having issues connecting to 9-1-1, utilize a landline phone, alternate phone service carrier, or text message.

Verizon Wireless is actively working on this issue. More information will be released as it becomes available.