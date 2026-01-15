Lexington Park Man Held Without Bond Following Alleged Threats to Kill Woman and Burn Her Home Down

Samuel Ray Green, 24, of Lexington Park, has been charged with harassment and making written threats of arson following a reported series of alarming and violent communications sent to a woman in Calvert County.

According to court documents filed by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Green is accused of repeatedly contacting an adult female victim through social media, even after being told to stop. The alleged incidents took place on January 11, 2026, and were investigated by Deputy Campbell of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Green faces two misdemeanor charges: arson/threat under CR 6-107 and harassment: a course of conduct under CR 3-803.

The complaint outlines that the adult female victim had first met Green in person in March 2024, after they began speaking online in late 2023. She told investigators that she ceased contact with him in April 2024, but Green allegedly continued to send her threatening messages across multiple platforms, including Snapchat, Instagram, and Discord.

According to the documents, the victim stated that on multiple occasions, she told Green to stop contacting her—most recently on November 2, 2025. Despite these warnings, Green is alleged to have continued sending messages, which court filings describe as violent in nature. Among the threats reportedly sent were: “so I’m going to kill you,” “I’m going to stab you to death and play around in your blood,” and “I want all the people you love dead on the floor in front of you.”

On January 11, 2026, Green allegedly sent the victim a series of messages including references to burning down her house. The court documents quote Green stating, “maybe I’ll just burn your [expletive] house down,” and later, “maybe I’ll kill you tomorrow.”

Screenshots of the messages were reportedly provided by the victim, along with documentation that she had repeatedly asked Green to stop contacting her.

An arrest warrant was issued on January 13, 2026, and Green was taken into custody by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office the same day. He appeared for his initial hearing and waived his right to an attorney for that appearance. A judge ordered that he be held without bond due to concerns about public safety and the safety of the alleged victim.

Green is currently being held in custody pending further proceedings. A hearing is set for February 18, 2026, at the Calvert District Court.

