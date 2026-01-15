Two Arrested in St. Mary’s County for Having Sex in Applebee’s Parking Lot

Kaneesha Gross, 35, of Lexington Park, and James Washington, 58, of Capitol Heights, are facing charges after being arrested in connection with an alleged incident of public indecency on January 12, 2026.

According to charging documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County, the two were observed by a witness engaging in sexual activity in the backseat of a vehicle parked outside an Applebee’s restaurant on Miramar Way in California, Maryland. The witness stated she saw “the female’s leg in the air with no clothing on.” Maryland State Police responded to the scene around 4:00 p.m., where Trooper Caelon Jones identified both individuals through their state-issued identification cards.

Gross and Washington were both charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. The alleged conduct occurred in public view and reportedly disturbed several bystanders.

At her initial appearance, Gross waived her right to an attorney and was released on an unsecured $2,000 personal bond. Conditions of her release include avoiding criminal conduct and appearing in court as scheduled. Gross indicated she was unemployed, had prior convictions, and was on probation at the time of arrest.

Washington also waived his right to an attorney at the initial appearance but was initially held without bond due to prior convictions and the nature of the offense. The next day, a judge released him on his own recognizance. He reported being unemployed with no dependents and listed a mortgage as his primary expense.

Both defendants are scheduled to appear for trial on February 23, 2026, at the St. Mary’s County District Court.