Port Tobacco Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Just 13½ Years for Role in Massive Regional Narcotics Enterprise

Wayne Glymph, 59, of Port Tobacco, Maryland, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 13½ years in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization that imported and distributed large quantities of high-purity fentanyl, heroin, PCP and cocaine in the Washington metropolitan area and elsewhere, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

Glymph pleaded guilty Sept. 15, 2025, before Judge Trevor N. McFadden to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 100 grams or more of fentanyl analogue, 100 grams or more of heroin, and one kilogram or more of phencyclidine (PCP). In addition to the 162 month prison term, Judge McFadden ordered Glymph to serve seven years of supervised release.

According to court documents, the drug trafficking organization operated from at least July 2021 and August 2022, until November 2023. Glymph participated in the distribution of 12 kilos of fentanyl including carfentanil, almost two kilograms of a fentanyl analog (p-flourofentanyl), more than 236 grams of heroin, and more than two gallons of PCP.

Co-conspirator Michael Stewart, 61, of the District, was sentenced Dec. 22, 2025, to 71 months in prison for acquiring wholesale quantities of cocaine and fentanyl which he in turn cut, repackaged, and then sold in smaller quantities to other drug traffickers for redistribution.

On July 22, 2025, Kevin Quattlebaum pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and more than 28 grams of crack cocaine base, and using, carrying, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

On Oct. 21, 2025, Quattlebaum was sentenced to 142 months incarceration, five years of supervised release, and ordered to forfeit $35,000 in cash, a Breitling watch valued at over $15,000, a 2019 SUV, a firearm, and ammunition.



Other co-conspirators,, both admitted guilt on Dec. 8, 2025, in connection with their roles in the same narcotics trafficking conspiracy.

Braxton, aka “Fatso,” of Temple Hills, Maryland, pleaded guilty December 8 before Judge McFadden to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 100 grams or more of fentanyl analog, and 100 grams or more of heroin. Sentencing in this case for Braxton is scheduled for March 9, 2026. Owens, of St. Charles, Maryland, pleaded guilty on December 8 to conspiracy to distribute 40 grams or more fentanyl and to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. Sentencing for Owens is scheduled for March 20, 2026.

Glymph, Braxton, and another co-defendant, Ronnie Rogers, coordinated the ordering, shipment, and receipt of, and payment for, the drugs with other members of the conspiracy. On April 2, 2025, Rogers pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of a fentanyl, 100 grams or more of any analogue of fentanyl, 100 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of heroin, 500 grams or more of cocaine, and crack cocaine base, and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

Rogers, whose sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2026, is facing a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years incarceration and up to life.

Communications evidence, as well as physical seizures and recoveries of many kilos of fentanyl and heroin over the course of the investigation, indicated that Glymph and others coordinated with foreign nationals and regional co-conspirators to traffic the narcotics.

Glymph has several previous convictions for conspiracy to distribute narcotics, weapons counts, and fraud. He was previously sentenced to two 10-year terms for drug trafficking for separate convictions.

Joining U.S. Attorney Pirro in the announcement were DEA Special Agent in Charge Christopher C. Goumenis of the Drug Enforcement Administration Washington Division, Inspector in Charge Damon E. Wood of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service Washington Division, Chief Tarrick McGuire of the Alexandria Police Department, FBI Assistant Director in Charge Darren B. Cox of the Washington Field Office, and Interim Chief Jeffrey Carroll of the Metropolitan Police Department.

This case was investigated by the DEA Washington Division, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the FBI Washington Field Office, the Alexandria Police Department, and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Washington Field Division, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, U.S. Bureau of Prisons, Montgomery County Police Department, Prince George’s County Police Interdiction Unit, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Arlington County Police, Virginia State Police, Loudoun County Sherriff’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland (Greenbelt), the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

The matter was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys George Eliopoulos, Matthew Kinskey, and William Hart, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Stempel, for the Violent Crime and Narcotics Trafficking Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.