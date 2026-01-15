St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – January 13, 2026

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The CSMC then presented a commendation to Gloria Edwards in recognition of her retirement.

During County Administrator Time, the CSMC took the following action:

Reviewed future CSMC meeting agendas.

Approved the Metropolitan Commission’s request to submit two loan applications through the Community Development Administration.

Approved the Animal Rescue & Outreach Organization Memorandum of Understanding.

Approved the purchase of Lot 8, Block A, Section 4 of Wicomico Shores for the use by the Wicomico Shores Golf Course.

Approved the Medicaid Federal Financial Participation time study reimbursement program application on behalf of the Department of Aging and Human Services.

Accepted Preston Court into the St. Mary’s County Highway Maintenance System, adopted the ordinance setting a maximum speed and establishing stop intersections for the road and right-of-ways, and entered into a Drainage and Grading Easement Agreement on Lot 1 of Broyhill Subdivision.

Discussed senior property tax credits.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC wrapped their business meeting with Commissioner Time and reconvened that evening at 6:30 p.m. for a public forum.

There will be no CSMC meeting on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. The next CSMC meeting will be on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at 9 a.m. in the CSMC Meeting Room, on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

