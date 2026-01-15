Prince Frederick Woman Claims a JURASSIC PARK $50,000 Top Prize

“I’m still in shock,” said a Calvert County woman after claiming a $50,000 JURASSIC PARK scratch-off top prize this week. She was grocery shopping when she decided to play.

The Prince Frederick resident was checking out her groceries at the Giant store at 655 Solomon’s Island Road North when she decided to purchase some scratch-offs out of the store’s Lottery vending machine. Instead of scratching the entire game, the big winner only scratched the prize check code and scanned her games one by one. When a message popped up that said “see cashier,” she knew it was a big prize.

“I took it to the cashier who told me it was $50,000,” she said. “I almost had a heart attack; my heart went straight to my feet.”



She raced outside to her brother who was waiting in the car.

“She came holding the ticket in her hand and said she won $50,000,” smiled her brother who accompanied her sister to claim the prize Jan. 12 in Baltimore. “She made me go back in the store with her to scan it some more times.”

The elementary school teacher, after settling down a bit, drove home and locked the ticket somewhere safe. She later made arrangements to claim the $50,000 prize. She said she plans to use her winnings to remodel her home and to pay down some debt.

Also celebrating is the Giant grocery store in Prince Frederick, which receives a $500 bonus for selling the $50,000 winning ticket.

There are two $50,000 top prizes remaining as well as three $5,000 prizes and many more ranging from $5 to $1,000 on the game.

