Calvert Optimist Club Sponsors Essay Contest for Students

The Optimist Club of Calvert is encouraging area students to contemplate the phrase “How My Acts of Service Help Me Understand What My Community Means to Me” as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest for the 2025/26 school year.

The contest is open to students (1) under age 19 (as of October 1, 2025) who have not yet graduated from high school, and (2) who attend a school in Calvert County (public, private, or homeschool co-op).

Entries are due at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, February 13, 2026.

Cash prizes for first place ($150), second place ($100), and third place ($75) will be awarded by the Optimist Club of Calvert. The first-place winner will advance to the Maryland South Delaware District contest to compete for a $2,500 college scholarship.

“Young students today have so many fresh ideas about the world and their future,” Club President Joe Endy said. “As Optimists, it is our goal to encourage them and do what we can to bring out the best in each of them. This gives them a wonderful opportunity to tap into their creativity and pursue possible scholarships at the same time.”

The Optimist Club of Calvert has been participating in the Optimist Essay Contest for many years and has been active in our community since 1968. The Club also sponsors an Oratorical Contest, offers College and Career Scholarships, recognizes students during Youth Appreciation Week, and hosts annual events for youth, including Trunk or Treat, Santa Night, Fishing Derby, and Photos with the Easter Bunny.

Students wishing to participate in the essay contest can find out more about the contest by visiting www.CalvertOptimists.org.