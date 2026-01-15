Olympian Tanya Hughes to Deliver Keynote at 21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Celebration at St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Celebrate the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Celebration on Monday, Jan.19, at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. The celebration takes place in the Great Room of the College’s Campus Center. Breakfast will begin at 6:30 a.m. and costs $17.85 at the door. The program will begin at 8 a.m. at no cost, featuring a keynote address by Olympian Tanya Hughes.

Hughes, a St. Mary’s County native, made history as one of the nation’s top high jumpers, representing the United States at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.

In addition to her success in the Olympics, she is a NCAA Woman of the Year, four-time NCAA Champion, former corporate executive, and founder & CEO of Activate International and Sportspreneurs.

A graduate of Great Mills High School, Hughes is an ICF-credentialed, Georgetown-trained executive coach with a master’s degree in global management from Thunderbird Global School of Management. She equips leaders and communities to translate purpose into disciplined execution—building clarity, governance, and operating rhythms that sustain impact.

As the keynote for the MLK breakfast, Hughes will deliver a faith-rooted message of courage, unity and servant leadership aligned with this year’s theme, “Lighting the Way.”



Other speakers/performers scheduled for Monday’s program include Ellington Carthan, SMCM assistant professor of music; the St. Peter Claver Catholic Church Men’s Choir; SMCM President Rhonda Phillips, Ph.D., FAICP; Rev. Greg Syler, Rector of Resurrection Parish and Priest in Charge at All Saints Oakley Parish; U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer (D – 5th); a representative from SMCM’s Board of Trustees; College of Southern Maryland’s Black Student Union representative Dayshawn Rustin; Mia Bowers, president St. Mary’s County NAACP; Kristia Watkins, president Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®, Nu Zeta Omega Chapter; Rhythm Club of Spring Ridge Middle School.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.©, Nu Zeta Omega Chapter is holding a donation drive at the event with the theme “Project Community Care: From the Cradle • To the Campus • To the Community.”

AKA is collecting diapers for the Maryland Diaper Bank, non-perishable food items for the student pantries at St. Mary’s College and College of Southern Maryland and hats & gloves (new) for the Robert J Fuller House.

A Day of Service is scheduled for the following Saturday, Jan. 24, at host sites including: St. Mary’s County Arts Council, Three Oaks Center, Building Bridges Corp, Jamaur Law Foundation Inc, Pax River Naval Air Museum, Historic McConchie One Room School, Patuxent Habitat for Humanity, Lexington Park Library, and The Mission.

The Annual Southern Maryland Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast draws community-wide attendance, including local government officials, religious leaders, and business persons. The event is sponsored by St. Mary’s College of Maryland; St. Mary’s County Branch NAACP The 7025; St. Mary’s County Human Relations Commission; St. Mary’s County Public Schools; College of Southern Maryland; Ivy & Pearls of So. Md. Community Charities; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®, Nu Zeta Omega Chapter and Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions