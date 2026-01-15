Brian Matthew Snell, age 41, passed away on January 6, 2026, in Leonardtown, Maryland. He was born on August 14, 1984, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, to David and Barbara Snell of Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Brian had a deep love for sports and was a devoted fan of all local teams. His passion for athletics and loyalty to his hometown teams were a constant source of joy and connection with others.

He is survived by his parents and his sisters, Jennifer Rudolph (Daniel) of Mechanicsville, Maryland, and Shannon Snell of Charlottesville, Virginia. He will also be missed by his beloved nieces and nephews: Cameron Rudolph, Vanessa Rudolph and Brandon Rudolph.

Visitation will be held on January 14, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with prayers beginning at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., located at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622.

A Funeral Service will take place on January 15, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.

Pallbearers:

· Daniel Rudolph

· Cameron Rudolph

· Andrew Windsor

· CJ Snell

· Eric Windsor

· JT Watson

Honorary Pallbearer:

· Christopher Snell

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.