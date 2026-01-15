Richard Ellwood King, 81, of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2026, at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 17, 1944, in Washington, DC, to the late Charles Harold King and Elsie May King.

Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Helen King. He enjoyed watching old westerns, cheering on the University of Michigan football team, admiring antique cars, and spending many years coaching men’s softball for Charles County—something he took great pride in.

For over 30 years, Richard worked as a petroleum mechanic. After retirement, he spent his days caring for his wife and spending time with his poodle, Lady.

He is survived by his loving children: Richard King (Caroline) of Conway, SC; Joseph King (Dawn) of La Plata, MD; and Ginger O’Neill (Joseph) of Charlotte Hall, MD. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren: Brandon King (Jasmine) of Great Mills, MD; Dominic King; Kendall King; Hannah O’Neill; and Haley O’Neill. Richard was 1 of 11 children and is also survived by brothers and preceded in death by many sisters and brothers.

Family and friends are invited to gather on January 15, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with prayers beginning at 7:00 p.m., officiated by Reverend Peter Ackerman, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

