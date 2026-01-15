Seth Alan Abelson passed away on January 2, 2026, in Leonardtown, Maryland.

He was born in Philadelphia on March 16, 1970, and was adopted by Leonard and Phyllis Abelson of Queens, NY, their daughters Janet Meri, and later, Deena Elyse. He loved sports, and especially music. He wrote songs, played guitar and piano, sang, recorded, opened for Metallica, had a professional recording contract, released several albums, and toured the US. He was incredibly creative and brilliant. He held many jobs in his life, but the ones that he was most proud of were as a musician, handyman, and more recently as a farmer. He loved his chickens and his ducks, and was so proud of the improvements he had made at the home, as well as the property on Fresh Pond Neck.

He married Marti on February 1st, 2025, at the Creekside Hideaway in Ridge, MD, surrounded by family and the closest of friends. Their life, although just beginning together, was full of love and dreams, crazy dogs, wonderful music, and lots of really awesome food. He was the best and will be horribly missed forever.

Seth was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Janet.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Martha Middleton Lloyd Abelson, his sister, Deena Abelson Williams, and her partner Gary Campbell, and nephew Jake Williams of Long Island, NY. He is also survived by his biological mom, Renee Bankes Merkel of Wellsville NY, some cousins, and some very cherished friends.

Visitation will be held on January 15, 2026 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Rd. Leonardtown, MD 20650, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.