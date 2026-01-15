Logan Anthony Trossbach passed away suddenly on December 26, 2025, at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC. He was eight years old.

Logan was born on December 31, 2016, at John Hopkins Hospital, in Baltimore City, Maryland, to Tracy Marie Payne and Joseph Anthony Trossbach. Logan was baptized at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC. He was a beloved student at Greenview Knolls Elementary School in Great Mills, Maryland.

Logan loved being outside, he was in the St. Mary’s County Little League and he loved going to the playground. He was always ready to ride on anything with a motor, especially riding the tractor with Pop, and he was fascinated with motorcycles. He loved going fishing. Being outside brought him happiness, and his smile and energy were a light to all who knew him. When he was indoors, he loved playing video games especially Mario and pretending to play restaurant and serving you his food creations.

Logan is survived by his loving parents, Tracy Marie Payne and Joseph Anthony Trossbach; his sisters, Desiree Trossbach, Savannah Trossbach and Genevieve “Ginny” Trossbach; his grandparents Nancy Hopkins, Lawrence Pilkerton and Barbara and David Trossbach; his aunts and uncles, Chris Hopkins (Jennifer), Joseph Hopkins (Shirley), Alan Payne (Molly), Louise Pritchard (CP Cameron), James “Jimmy” Payne (Chris), Jennifer Payne, Barbie Hopkins, David Trossbach (Amber), Lisa Trossbach, Crystal Harris (Corey), George Harris (Mary), Joyce Johnson (Walter), Ann Simmons (Frank) and Ginger Long (Kenny); along with extended family and many friends who will forever cherish his memory. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Leroy Payne.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 16, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Three Notch Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Dan Negroni. Interment will take place following the service at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pallbearers will be his dad, Joey Trossbach, his uncle’s David Trossbach, Jimmy Payne and Alan Payne. Honorary Pallbearers are Desiree, Savannah, Ginny Trossbach, Chris Hopkins, Joey Hopkins, Matt Moore and Alexis Moore.

Donations may be made directly to Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., to assist with funeral expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.