Larry D. Harner, 88, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away with his loving family at his side on January 1, 2026, at his home.

He was born on November 17, 1937, in Valley View, PA, to the late Elmer Norman Harner and Catherine Schach.

Larry was born and raised in Pennsylvania, graduating from Hegins Township High School (now known as Tri-Valley High School) in 1954. While serving in the United States Army, he met the love of his life, Margaretha W. “Margaret” Harner.” Together, they celebrated over 65 years of marriage before her passing in June 2024. After being discharged from the US Army, Larry returned to his home state of Pennsylvania and, in 1981, moved to Southern Maryland. He was employed at Navistar International (International Harvester) for his entire career. He started as a diesel mechanic, was promoted to Service Manager in 1966, and then Branch Manager in 1975. In 1980, he served as the lead contract specialist, negotiating truck sales with foreign governments. He traveled extensively with his job, including Egypt, South Korea, Israel, and many other countries. He retired from the company in 1992 but returned as a consultant for another 3 years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering in his garage, working on cars and Cub Cadet tractors. He could fix just about anything, especially automotive. His pet project was his gray International Scout. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed cheering them on from his recliner. He enjoyed playing card games and rolling dice with Margaret, his best friend, Butch, and the Page family. He loved and was loved by all his neighbors.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Susan Harner of West Chester, PA, son, Larry Harner of Ocala, FL; siblings: Catherine E. Albright of Dauphin, PA, Tina Glunt (Bob) of McKeesport, PA, Bradley N. Harner of Orange City, FL, and John H. Harner of Dauphin, PA; grandchildren: Neil Harner, Rose-Angela Mont, Elizabeth Orso, and Robert Harner; great-grandchildren: Cael Harner, Noelle Harner, Carmella Orso and Silas Orso; and extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Larry is also preceded in death by his infant son, Robert Harner, and siblings: Dwight E. Harner, Lee Harner, Hazel Slegel, and Terry Harner.

Family will receive friends on Friday, January 16, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Hershey Cemetery, 341 Laudermilk Church Road, Hershey, PA 17033.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD.