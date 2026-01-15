James Warren (Jimmy) Burroughs, 85, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2025, at St. Mary’s Hospital with his wife by his side.

Born on December 26, 1939, Jimmy was the first son of Warren Hancock and Lydia Elizabeth Burroughs. He attended Margaret Brent High School in Helen, Maryland. While in high school, Jimmy became active in the orchestra and band playing his clarinet, singing in the Glee Club, working on the yearbook staff, and joined the Future Farmers of America. Jimmy also played several sports: baseball, basketball, and soccer.

When he turned 16 years old, he joined the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department. This started his lifelong career as a volunteer. During his 70-year career with the fire department, he held many positions (Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, Secretary, Vice President, Treasurer, President, Board of Directors (Active), and LOSAP Coordinator. He also served on the Station 2 and 22 building committees, the grounds committee, the banquet committee, and as chairman of the carnival committee for many years. Jimmy was also a Life Member of the MVFD. He was very dedicated to the MVFD and always strived to do his best to make the department better.

Jimmy was also a Charter Member of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, serving for 29 years.

Jimmy worked for Burch and Wise Candy and Tobacco Company for about 9 years as a salesman. In 1967, he was offered and accepted a job with Frito-Lay Company as a salesman. A few years later, he was promoted to District Manager. He had a very successful 30-year career with Frito-Lay Company. Jimmy liked teaching others how to do their job the right way. While with Frito-Lay, he got to teach new employees and had many stories of new employees experiencing their first day on the job.

November 2013, Jimmy married the love of his life, Mary Germaine Pope. They were together for 45 years. They worked, played, planned, and traveled together. They shared many special events with family and friends.

Jimmy was a man of faith. He was baptized as a baby in All Faith Episcopal Church and has remained a faithful member of the church his entire life.

He was a hard worker. At a young age, he learned the value of working hard. He worked with his grandfather, father, and uncle on the family tobacco farm. He quickly learned that he needed to work hard to be able to have spending money and buy the things he wanted.

Jimmy was an outdoor person. He loved to make things look nice and neat. He enjoyed getting on one of his John Deere Tractors and cutting grass or using one of his many tools (toys) to trim shrubs, etc. He enjoyed plowing snow for the neighborhood, and as soon as the first flake fell, he was out checking his equipment to make sure it was ready to go.

Jimmy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, great uncle. Jimmy was a gentleman, he was kind, generous, proud, a hard worker, great sense of humor, loved to tease, always had a smart answer, determined, caring, thoughtful, and a great person. He enjoyed helping family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Germaine, son Glenn (Sandra), and his brother Bobby Burroughs (Phyllis) from Mechanicsville, Maryland. Additionally, he leaves behind his grandchildren: Tammy Gibson (Allen), Jamie Burroughs (Lacey), and Christopher Burroughs. He is cherished by his three great-grandchildren: Zack Gibson, Jaden Gibson, and Maddie Wood. He was predeceased by his father and mother, his sister Nancy Mueller, and his brother-in-law Kenny Mueller.

On Friday, January 2, 2026, the family will receive family and friends for visitation from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with fireman’s prayers at 7:00 PM, at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, 28165 Hills Club Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at 11:00 AM at All Faith Episcopal Church, 38885 New Market Turner Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659, and will be officiated by Reverend Debbie Kirk. Following the service, interment will take place in the church cemetery.

Funeral Service can be viewed live in real time at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 3, 2026, online at https://www.allfaithchurch.com/ by clicking on the Facebook Icon at the top of the screen. The service will be added to the https://www.allfaithchurch.com/ website the week after the service and can be viewed by clicking on Services on the home page.

Serving as pallbearers will be members of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department: John S. Montgomery, Jackson Miller, Harold Anderson, Paul Colonna, Ronnie Cox, and Jackson Barnes.

Honorary pallbearers are Jamie Burroughs, Christopher Burroughs, members of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, and Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad.

In place of flowers, we kindly ask that you donate to the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department at P.O. Box 37, Mechanicsville, MD 20659, Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659, or All Faith Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 24, Charlotte Hall, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.