Leonard Harding “Hardy” Simmons, Jr., 77, of Clements, Maryland, formerly of Camp Springs, Maryland, passed away peacefully at his residence on January 5, 2026. He was born in Washington, D.C. on July 4, 1948 to the late Leonard Harding, Sr. and Doris Earnshaw Simmons. He married Connie Marie Williams on Nov. 15, 1980. They shared 45 wonderful years together and especially enjoyed their trips to Williamsburg, Va.

After graduating from Crossland High School in 1966, Hardy worked at Pepco and he also was a welder. He worked for more than 20 years at Brandywine Auto Parts until his retirement in 2017.

Hardy is survived by his wife Connie, a son Leonard Harding “Traye” Simmons, III (Ronda) of Drums, Pa., a daughter, Carrie Lynn Hubert (John) of Prince George, Va., two brothers, Gary A. Simmons of Bovina Center, N.Y. and David A. Simmons (Mary) of Clements, Md. He is also survived by two grandsons, Timothy (Autumn) and Tyler (Hattie) Simmons of Drums, Pa., one granddaughter, Miranda Hubert of Prince George, Va., one great-granddaughter, Bexley Hubert of Colonial Heights, Va. and two great-grandsons, Rylan Faris of Colonial Heights, Va. and Owen Simmons of Drums, Pa. Also two nephews, David E. Simmons of Summerville, S.C. and John L. (Chrissy) Simmons of Alexandria, VA.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, 44724 Hospice Ln, Callaway, MD 20620 or the organization of your choice.