On January 9, 2026, Donald “Don” Ray Taylor, 85, of Gambrills, MD, passed away. Don was born in Oklahoma City, OK, to the late Madge Genevieve Spencer.

After graduating from Capitol Hill High School in 1958, Don enlisted and proudly served in the United States Army for twenty years. During this time, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Good Conduct Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal.

During his first tour to Germany, he met and married the love of his life, Dorothea “Doris”. She preceded him in death.

After leaving the service, Don earned an Associate’s degree from Anne Arundel Community College. He had a long career in the computer field, working in the private sector as well as for the Federal Government (Pentagon, Fort Meade, and GSA). He had a passion for scuba diving, cars, photography, and traveling. His family meant the world to him, and he enjoyed every moment spent with them.

Don is survived by his daughter Judy Bradshaw (Jay) of Mechanicsville, MD; his son Donald Taylor, Jr. (Pam) of Colorado Springs, CO; and his cherished grandchildren Grant Bradshaw (Bruna) and Cole Bradshaw (Mari-Liis).

Private interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.